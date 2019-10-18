NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 446.4% during the second quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $214.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $240.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $241.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.79.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo sold 44,537 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.85, for a total transaction of $9,657,848.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 4,700 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.57, for a total transaction of $1,027,279.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,576 shares of company stock valued at $21,514,886 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $231.93. 1,128,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,010,756. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.71. The firm has a market cap of $109.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.18. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $164.78 and a 1-year high of $234.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

