NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) Major Shareholder Group L. P. Column Acquires 103,000 Shares

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) major shareholder Group L. P. Column acquired 103,000 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.87 per share, with a total value of $1,119,610.00. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NGM opened at $10.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.52. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $8.81 and a 1-year high of $19.27.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.71. The business had revenue of $25.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.00 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,109,000. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,464,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,968,000. RHO Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,144,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $564,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NGM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include NGM282, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that selectively activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b early proof-of-concept clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM386 and NGM395, which are engineered variants of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of obesity.

