NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) in a research note published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NGM. Zacks Investment Research raised NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, NGM Biopharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.17.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.17. 280,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,456. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $8.81 and a fifty-two week high of $19.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.52.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.71. The business had revenue of $25.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.00 million.

In related news, Director David V. Goeddel bought 89,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $1,212,292.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Svennilson bought 28,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.68 per share, for a total transaction of $383,806.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 577,016 shares of company stock worth $7,473,783 in the last three months.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $5,109,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $1,464,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $1,968,000. RHO Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $55,144,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $564,000.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include NGM282, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that selectively activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b early proof-of-concept clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM386 and NGM395, which are engineered variants of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of obesity.

