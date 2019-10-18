Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC reduced its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,626 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $5,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nike by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,482,829 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $139,267,000 after buying an additional 33,124 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Nike by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nike by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Nike by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,549,609 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $145,541,000 after purchasing an additional 169,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Nike by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 20,144 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Nike alerts:

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Nike from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up from $96.00) on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.98.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.11. The company had a trading volume of 72,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,335,956. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.72. The stock has a market cap of $147.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.24, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.85. Nike Inc has a 52-week low of $66.53 and a 52-week high of $95.89.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 47.92%. Nike’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

In related news, CFO Andrew Campion sold 6,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $547,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Elliott Hill sold 3,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.07, for a total transaction of $281,061.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 505,579 shares of company stock valued at $45,961,980. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.