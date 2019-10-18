NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Receiving Critical Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media headlines about NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) have been trending negative recently, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. NINTENDO LTD/ADR earned a news impact score of -2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

NTDOY stock opened at $44.81 on Friday. NINTENDO LTD/ADR has a one year low of $31.38 and a one year high of $49.90. The stock has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.93.

NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). NINTENDO LTD/ADR had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NINTENDO LTD/ADR will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NTDOY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic entertainment products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, and internationally. It provides video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware and related software.

