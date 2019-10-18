Niobio Cash (NBR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $47.00

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. One Niobio Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. During the last seven days, Niobio Cash has traded down 20.5% against the dollar. Niobio Cash has a total market cap of $97,678.00 and approximately $47.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000045 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000025 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 67.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Niobio Cash Coin Profile

Niobio Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 2nd, 2017. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 136,576,299 coins. Niobio Cash’s official website is niobiocash.org/en. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Niobio Cash

Niobio Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobio Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Niobio Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

