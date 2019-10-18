Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 463,503 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 4,717 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $35,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 996.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,287,530 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,162,922,000 after buying an additional 13,893,238 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,136,722 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,672,850,000 after buying an additional 11,686,131 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1,405.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,560,171 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $879,382,000 after buying an additional 10,792,248 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 126.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,465,753 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,176,482,000 after buying an additional 8,648,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,900,654 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $7,599,444,000 after buying an additional 2,296,163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Erin L. Polek sold 1,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $103,992.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,518.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin purchased 2,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.84 per share, for a total transaction of $199,737.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,220 shares in the company, valued at $385,444.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,985 shares of company stock worth $892,245 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.92 on Friday, hitting $78.05. 3,090,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,146,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.28. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.10 and a fifty-two week high of $90.34. The firm has a market cap of $94.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.59.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 112.21% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.74%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. ValuEngine downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.68.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

