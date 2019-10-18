Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $47.17 Million Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 502,283 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $47,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nike by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,374,269 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,846,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,583 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nike by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,672,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,360,079,000 after buying an additional 1,883,150 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nike by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,510,331 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,973,692,000 after buying an additional 2,809,878 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nike by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,011,376 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,763,905,000 after buying an additional 73,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nike by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 16,990,039 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,426,314,000 after buying an additional 183,581 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NKE. Needham & Company LLC set a $98.00 price target on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America raised Nike from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $91.00 price target on Nike and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank set a $105.00 price target on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $106.00 price target on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.98.

NYSE NKE opened at $95.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.72. Nike Inc has a 12 month low of $66.53 and a 12 month high of $95.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. Nike had a return on equity of 47.92% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $10.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

In other Nike news, CFO Andrew Campion sold 122,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total value of $11,303,179.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.42, for a total value of $15,414,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,054,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,932,417.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 505,579 shares of company stock worth $45,961,980 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

