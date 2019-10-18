Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 25,613 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 560,896 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,613 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $66,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at $26,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 235.3% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, MRA Associates USA LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.11% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Walmart from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Walmart to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Walmart to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.09.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $120.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.40. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $85.78 and a 12-month high of $120.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $130.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.32 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, insider John R. Furner sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total value of $906,288.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total transaction of $424,598.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

