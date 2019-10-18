Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 286,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,887 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $29,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 345,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,344,000 after buying an additional 105,957 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,107,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,972,000 after buying an additional 38,799 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 556.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,018,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 43,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,940,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period.

In other news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total transaction of $2,064,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 330,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,120,912.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.45, for a total value of $2,686,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 291,429 shares in the company, valued at $31,314,046.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,000 shares of company stock worth $15,486,250. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FISV. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Fiserv from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.07.

NASDAQ:FISV traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.32. The company had a trading volume of 184,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,413,467. Fiserv Inc has a 1 year low of $68.45 and a 1 year high of $109.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.68.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 53.08% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

