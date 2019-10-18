Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 306,284 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,149 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $41,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in United Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in United Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in United Technologies by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in United Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth B. Amato sold 4,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total transaction of $583,281.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,186,246.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth B. Amato sold 4,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total value of $564,221.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,321,307.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 103,123 shares of company stock worth $13,787,015. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UTX traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $137.09. 699,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,627,505. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.57. United Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $100.48 and a 1-year high of $144.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $117.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. United Technologies’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. United Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.63%.

UTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up from $185.00) on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays increased their price target on United Technologies from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on United Technologies from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.81.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

