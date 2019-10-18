Nlight’s (LASR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) in a research report report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $19.00.

LASR has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Nlight from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nlight from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nlight from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Nlight in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Nlight from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nlight presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.57.

Get Nlight alerts:

Nlight stock opened at $14.21 on Monday. Nlight has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $26.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.38. The company has a market capitalization of $516.51 million, a PE ratio of 44.41 and a beta of 2.17.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Nlight had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $48.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Nlight will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Nlight by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 25,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Nlight by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nlight during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Nlight during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Nlight during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. 82.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nlight

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

Recommended Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Nlight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nlight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.