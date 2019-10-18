NOIA Network One Day Volume Reaches $80,086.00 (NOIA)

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 17th. NOIA Network has a total market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $80,086.00 worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NOIA Network has traded down 12.4% against the dollar. One NOIA Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0200 or 0.00000247 BTC on exchanges including KuCoin and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NOIA Network Profile

NOIA Network (NOIA) is a token. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,152,855 tokens. The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork. NOIA Network’s official message board is medium.com/noia. The official website for NOIA Network is noia.network.

Buying and Selling NOIA Network

NOIA Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NOIA Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NOIA Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

