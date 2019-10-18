Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $120.37 Million

Analysts expect Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) to post $120.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Noodles & Co’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $121.33 million and the lowest is $119.00 million. Noodles & Co posted sales of $116.73 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Noodles & Co will report full-year sales of $468.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $467.00 million to $470.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $489.65 million, with estimates ranging from $482.35 million to $494.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Noodles & Co.

Get Noodles & Co alerts:

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Noodles & Co had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $120.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.72 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Noodles & Co’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NDLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Noodles & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Noodles & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Noodles & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Noodles & Co currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.71.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDLS. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Co by 268.7% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 503,476 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,424,000 after buying an additional 366,911 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L raised its stake in Noodles & Co by 105.5% during the second quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 742,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,851,000 after purchasing an additional 381,100 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Noodles & Co by 40.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Noodles & Co by 22.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 246,392 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 44,488 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Noodles & Co by 1,767.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 107,228 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NDLS opened at $5.23 on Tuesday. Noodles & Co has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $13.44. The stock has a market cap of $213.06 million, a P/E ratio of 261.25 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.62 and a 200 day moving average of $6.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Noodles & Co Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Noodles & Co (NDLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.