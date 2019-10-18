Norcros (LON:NXR) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Norcros (LON:NXR) in a research report released on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 260 ($3.40) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.40) price objective on shares of Norcros in a research note on Monday.

Get Norcros alerts:

LON:NXR traded up GBX 12 ($0.16) on Thursday, hitting GBX 233 ($3.04). The company had a trading volume of 39,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,049. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 223.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 210.33. Norcros has a 52 week low of GBX 183 ($2.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 245 ($3.20).

In related news, insider Nick Kelsall acquired 4,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 209 ($2.73) per share, with a total value of £9,233.62 ($12,065.36).

About Norcros

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric, and mixer showers and accessories under the Triton brand name; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, high end brassware, and valves under the Vado brand name; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand name.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Norcros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norcros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.