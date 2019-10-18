Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) Receives “Buy” Rating from DZ Bank

Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NOEJ. HSBC set a €41.00 ($47.67) price target on shares of Norma Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Oddo Bhf set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on shares of Norma Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on shares of Norma Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €31.00 ($36.05) price target on shares of Norma Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of Norma Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €42.13 ($48.99).

Get Norma Group alerts:

ETR:NOEJ traded up €0.06 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €30.72 ($35.72). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,678. Norma Group has a 1 year low of €26.36 ($30.65) and a 1 year high of €56.05 ($65.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.34, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $976.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is €30.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is €35.32.

About Norma Group

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, emission control, air intake and induction, ancillary system, aviation, infrastructure, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

Further Reading: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Norma Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norma Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.