Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Vapotherm Inc (NYSE:VAPO)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vapotherm Inc (NYSE:VAPO) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.35% of Vapotherm worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Vapotherm during the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vapotherm by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vapotherm during the 2nd quarter valued at about $484,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vapotherm during the 2nd quarter valued at about $863,000. Finally, Arnhold LLC increased its position in Vapotherm by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 39,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 14,554 shares during the period. 50.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vapotherm alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

In related news, insider Michael Mcqueen bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $146,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Army bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.28 per share, for a total transaction of $214,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 106,382 shares of company stock worth $1,338,907. Insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vapotherm stock opened at $10.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Vapotherm Inc has a 52-week low of $8.30 and a 52-week high of $24.63. The company has a market cap of $177.98 million and a P/E ratio of -0.73.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vapotherm Inc will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vapotherm Inc (NYSE:VAPO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vapotherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vapotherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.