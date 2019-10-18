Northern Trust Corp Buys 13,363 Shares of Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,363 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.49% of Mesa Air Group worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MESA. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mesa Air Group in the second quarter worth $2,086,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Mesa Air Group in the second quarter worth $3,915,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Mesa Air Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 904,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,271,000 after acquiring an additional 20,784 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Mesa Air Group in the second quarter worth $1,812,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Mesa Air Group by 80.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 20,559 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.00 price target on shares of Mesa Air Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Mesa Air Group in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Mesa Air Group in a report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mesa Air Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

MESA opened at $7.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $227.09 million, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Mesa Air Group Inc has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $15.95.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $180.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.91 million. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 7.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mesa Air Group Inc will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc, which provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2018, it operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 730 daily departures to 110 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, and the Bahamas.

