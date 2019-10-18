Northern Trust Corp Buys 31,665 Shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,897 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,665 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Synchronoss Technologies were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 87.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 873,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after acquiring an additional 407,926 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 502.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,476 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 79,616 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the second quarter worth $88,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 79.0% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 56,743 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 25,040 shares during the period. 47.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNCR stock opened at $6.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $266.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.51. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $9.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The software maker reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $77.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.19 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 81.70% and a negative net margin of 55.89%. Synchronoss Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Synchronoss Technologies news, CMO Mary P. Clark sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total transaction of $37,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ronald Prague sold 8,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $68,993.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,164 shares of company stock valued at $122,154. 30.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on SNCR. ValuEngine cut Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Synchronoss Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Synchronoss Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.94.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of things platforms, products, and solutions worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices.

