Northern Trust Corp Has $1.23 Million Position in US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 240,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,665 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.49% of US Xpress Enterprises worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in US Xpress Enterprises by 7.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in US Xpress Enterprises by 631.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 18,720 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in US Xpress Enterprises by 156.0% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 626,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 382,084 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in US Xpress Enterprises by 53.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in US Xpress Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on USX. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of US Xpress Enterprises in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of US Xpress Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. US Xpress Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

USX stock opened at $4.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. US Xpress Enterprises Inc has a 1-year low of $3.37 and a 1-year high of $10.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.26. The firm has a market cap of $233.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10.

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.09). US Xpress Enterprises had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The business had revenue of $413.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that US Xpress Enterprises Inc will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Max L. Fuller purchased 71,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.30 per share, for a total transaction of $309,234.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jason Grear purchased 7,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.12 per share, with a total value of $29,919.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,604.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 124,177 shares of company stock valued at $513,904. 34.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

