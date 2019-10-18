Northern Trust Corp Increases Stake in Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR (NYSE:SUPV)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR (NYSE:SUPV) by 77.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,707 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.16% of Grupo Supervielle worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Grupo Supervielle in the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $500,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

SUPV opened at $3.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.48. Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $11.62. The company has a market capitalization of $284.98 million, a PE ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.27. Grupo Supervielle had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $225.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on SUPV shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Grupo Supervielle in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $9.80.

About Grupo Supervielle

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management & Other Services segments. It accepts deposit accounts; and offers personal loans, foreign trade finance, and loans to the middle and lower-middle-income sectors.

