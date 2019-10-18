Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,860,000 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the August 30th total of 7,280,000 shares. Currently, 6.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 457,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its position in Northwest Bancshares by 2.9% during the third quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 422,378 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,923,000 after buying an additional 11,736 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Northwest Bancshares by 4.0% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 35,749 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Northwest Bancshares by 52.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 77,008 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 26,574 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Northwest Bancshares by 13.0% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 100,921 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 11,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NWBI opened at $16.68 on Friday. Northwest Bancshares has a 52-week low of $15.46 and a 52-week high of $18.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.88.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $115.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.86 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 21.50%. On average, research analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

NWBI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

