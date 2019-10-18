Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $88.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NovoCure Limited is an oncology company. The Company is engaged in developing a therapy called Tumor Treating Fields for the treatment of solid tumor cancers. It operates primarily in the United States, Germany, Switzerland and Japan. NovoCure Limited is based in Saint Helier, Channel Islands. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NVCR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Novocure from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Novocure from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Novocure from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wedbush cut shares of Novocure from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Novocure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.43.

Shares of NVCR stock traded down $3.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.93. The company had a trading volume of 443,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,404. Novocure has a 52-week low of $26.02 and a 52-week high of $98.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.59 and a beta of 2.37.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. Novocure had a negative net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 31.80%. The firm had revenue of $86.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novocure will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 124,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $11,316,614.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,869 shares in the company, valued at $18,305,191.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.83, for a total transaction of $2,020,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 112,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,067,428.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 422,133 shares of company stock worth $36,605,172 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Novocure by 1,337.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in Novocure by 666.7% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Novocure during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Novocure during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Novocure during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

