NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) & Otter Tail (NYSE:OTTR) Financial Analysis

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) and Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

Get NRG Energy alerts:

This table compares NRG Energy and Otter Tail’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NRG Energy 6.20% -45.11% 5.92% Otter Tail 8.57% 10.78% 3.82%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.2% of NRG Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.0% of Otter Tail shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of NRG Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Otter Tail shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for NRG Energy and Otter Tail, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NRG Energy 0 2 3 1 2.83 Otter Tail 0 0 1 0 3.00

NRG Energy currently has a consensus price target of $47.33, indicating a potential upside of 19.38%. Otter Tail has a consensus price target of $60.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.95%. Given NRG Energy’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe NRG Energy is more favorable than Otter Tail.

Risk and Volatility

NRG Energy has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Otter Tail has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

NRG Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Otter Tail pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. NRG Energy pays out 5.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Otter Tail pays out 68.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NRG Energy and Otter Tail’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NRG Energy $9.48 billion 1.06 $268.00 million $2.41 16.45 Otter Tail $916.45 million 2.35 $82.35 million $2.06 26.25

NRG Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Otter Tail. NRG Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Otter Tail, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

NRG Energy beats Otter Tail on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources. The company also provides system power, distributed generation, solar and wind products, backup generation, storage and distributed solar, demand response, energy efficiency, advisory, and on-site energy solutions; and carbon management and specialty services. In addition, it trades in electric power, natural gas, and related commodity and financial products, including forwards, futures, options, and swaps. Further, the company supplies fuels; provides transportation services; and directly sells energy, services, and products and services to retail customers under the NRG, Reliant, and other names. It develops, constructs, owns, and operates natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear plants with generation capacity of 23,000 megawatts. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc. markets. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind and hydro, and natural gas and oil sources. It serves approximately 130,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers. Otter Tail Corporation's Manufacturing segment stamps, fabricates, welds, paints, and laser cuts metal components for use in the recreational vehicle, agricultural, oil and gas, lawn and garden, industrial equipment, health and fitness, and enclosure industries; manufactures and fabricates parts for off-road equipment, mining machinery, oil fields and offshore oil rigs, wind industry components, broadcast antennae, and farm equipment; and provides laser cutting services and stamping to weldments and assemblies for metal fabrication buyers and original equipment manufacturers. It also manufactures and sells thermoformed products for the horticulture industry; and clamshell packing, blister packs, returnable pallets, and handling trays for shipping and storing odd-shaped or difficult-to-handle parts for customers in the medical and life sciences, industrial, recreation, and electronics industries. The company's Plastics segment manufactures polyvinyl chloride pipes for municipal water, rural water, wastewater, storm drainage system, and other uses. This segment markets its products to wholesalers and distributors through independent sales representatives, company salespersons, and customer service representatives. The company was formerly known as Otter Tail Power Company and changed its name to Otter Tail Corporation in 2001. Otter Tail Corporation was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Fergus Falls, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.