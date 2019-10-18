Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) by 203.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 120,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,962 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Noah were worth $5,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOAH. Tiger Pacific Capital LP lifted its position in Noah by 14.9% in the second quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 1,770,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $75,347,000 after buying an additional 229,865 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Noah by 2.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,667,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $70,952,000 after buying an additional 32,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Noah by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,407,566 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $59,894,000 after buying an additional 15,101 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its position in Noah by 0.7% in the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 943,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,160,000 after buying an additional 6,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Noah by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 453,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,310,000 after buying an additional 6,904 shares during the last quarter. 50.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOAH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Noah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. TheStreet downgraded Noah from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noah from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Noah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Noah presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.09.

NYSE:NOAH opened at $28.38 on Friday. Noah Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $26.48 and a twelve month high of $60.14. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.09.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 26.24%. The business had revenue of $126.96 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Noah Holdings Limited will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

