Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 107,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,994,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Helios Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Helios Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Helios Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Helios Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Helios Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Christine L. Koski sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $446,000.00. Also, Director Christine L. Koski sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total value of $151,993.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,100 shares of company stock valued at $837,993. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLIO stock opened at $38.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.10. Helios Technologies has a 1-year low of $30.79 and a 1-year high of $53.60.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $143.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.64 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Helios Technologies will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.65%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HLIO shares. Morgan Stanley set a $40.00 target price on Helios Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Helios Technologies from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.