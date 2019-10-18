Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 326,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,285,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Liberty Oilfield Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the second quarter worth about $182,000.

NYSE:LBRT opened at $8.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.80. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc has a one year low of $8.19 and a one year high of $22.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.43. The stock has a market cap of $985.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 2.38.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Liberty Oilfield Services had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $542.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.21 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Liberty Oilfield Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.05%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. AltaCorp Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. TheStreet cut Liberty Oilfield Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

In related news, Director Brett Staffieri sold 23,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $241,579.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

