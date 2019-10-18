Nuveen Asset Management LLC Takes $4.89 Million Position in Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 249,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,888,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.33% of Mastercraft Boat as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Mastercraft Boat by 68.6% in the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 8,970 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Mastercraft Boat in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its position in Mastercraft Boat by 19.6% in the second quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 238,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after buying an additional 38,994 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Mastercraft Boat in the second quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its position in Mastercraft Boat by 31.0% in the second quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 61,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 14,446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Mastercraft Boat stock opened at $14.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $13.33 and a 12 month high of $37.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.13. The firm has a market cap of $264.12 million, a PE ratio of 5.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.67.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Mastercraft Boat had a return on equity of 73.50% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $122.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

MCFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Mastercraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. TheStreet lowered Mastercraft Boat from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Mastercraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Mastercraft Boat from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Mastercraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

