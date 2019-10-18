NuWave Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

NuWave Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,327,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,497,000 after acquiring an additional 169,957 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,953,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,795,000 after acquiring an additional 481,402 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,137,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,720,000 after acquiring an additional 42,045 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,438,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,513,000 after acquiring an additional 331,708 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,002,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,196,000 after acquiring an additional 23,611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KMB. Barclays raised shares of Kimberly Clark from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $144.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Kimberly Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.92.

NYSE:KMB traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.23. The stock had a trading volume of 68,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,520. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Kimberly Clark Corp has a one year low of $100.32 and a one year high of $143.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.55.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 27,094.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 62.33%.

In related news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 4,834 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total value of $658,680.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,630.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,964 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.95, for a total transaction of $546,833.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,351. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,584 shares of company stock valued at $6,242,483. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

