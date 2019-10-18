NuWave Investment Management LLC Has $31,000 Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

NuWave Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,198 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Danaher by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,212 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its position in Danaher by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its position in Danaher by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 27,488 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 107,607 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 211,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $139.52 per share, for a total transaction of $348,800.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 3,030,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,808,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian W. Ellis sold 1,010 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $145,480.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,851.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,279 shares of company stock valued at $5,461,569 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Danaher from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Argus lifted their price objective on Danaher to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Danaher from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $134.00 price objective on Danaher and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.29.

DHR stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.86. 23,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,241,212. The stock has a market cap of $98.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $147.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.60.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.04%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

