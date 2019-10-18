NuWave Investment Management LLC Has $36,000 Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 346 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 30,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.68. 41,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,746. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 12 month low of $78.95 and a 12 month high of $107.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.87.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DGX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.06.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 5,000 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,039,126. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

