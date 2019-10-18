NuWave Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

NuWave Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,449 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in EQT by 1.6% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 47,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EQT by 1.8% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 43,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of EQT by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 103,288 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of EQT by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 325,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQT has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of EQT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of EQT from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of EQT from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.70.

NYSE:EQT traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.78. The stock had a trading volume of 74,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,244,471. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.64. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $25.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $958.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.86 million. EQT had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 4.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.06%.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

