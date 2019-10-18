NuWave Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,133 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 792.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 155.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 26,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 16,052 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 181.7% in the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 169,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,772,000 after acquiring an additional 109,000 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 5.1% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 11.9% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 44,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 251.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 78,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 56,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HP traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.54. 32,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,419,303. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.74 and a fifty-two week high of $68.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 264.43, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.57.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 4.06% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $687.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 2,028.57%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $72.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $57.00 to $52.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.71.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

