NuWave Investment Management LLC Sells 2,928 Shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

NuWave Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 95.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,928 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon by 11,865.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593,864 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $277,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,544 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon by 17,408.1% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,107,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $110,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,715 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Raytheon by 1,380.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 876,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $152,442,000 after purchasing an additional 817,506 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon by 2,697.2% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 522,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $90,832,000 after purchasing an additional 503,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Raytheon in the second quarter valued at about $78,321,000. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raytheon stock traded down $3.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $198.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,200. Raytheon has a 12 month low of $144.27 and a 12 month high of $205.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $194.22 and a 200 day moving average of $183.60. The company has a market capitalization of $55.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.31. Raytheon had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Raytheon will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a $0.9425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.53%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RTN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Raytheon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Raytheon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $188.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays set a $215.00 price objective on Raytheon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Buckingham Research downgraded Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.11.

In other news, VP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $189,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,655,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Frank R. Jimenez sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.76, for a total value of $491,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,018,167.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,769 shares of company stock valued at $3,970,850 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

