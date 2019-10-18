Nwam LLC Takes $212,000 Position in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI)

Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in shares of UGI during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UGI during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of UGI during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of UGI during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of UGI during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UGI stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.18. 7,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,445,175. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.40. UGI Corp has a 12 month low of $45.94 and a 12 month high of $59.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.57.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.07). UGI had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UGI Corp will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This is a positive change from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.45%.

UGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. TheStreet lowered UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on UGI from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of UGI in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

