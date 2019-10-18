Obyte Trading 1.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (GBYTE)

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 18th. One Obyte coin can currently be bought for $20.07 or 0.00251790 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, UPbit and Bittrex. Obyte has a market cap of $14.12 million and approximately $19,201.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Obyte has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003414 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000424 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001346 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000035 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Obyte Profile

Obyte is a coin. It was first traded on December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 703,558 coins. The official website for Obyte is obyte.org. The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Obyte’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Obyte is medium.com/byteball.

Obyte Coin Trading

Obyte can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex and UPbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Obyte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Obyte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

