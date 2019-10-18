Occidental Asset Management LLC Buys 1,425 Shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,048,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,361,000 after purchasing an additional 598,027 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 648,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,358,000 after purchasing an additional 20,849 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 586,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,423,000 after purchasing an additional 35,424 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 579,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,960,000 after purchasing an additional 53,077 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 480,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,669,000 after purchasing an additional 99,869 shares during the period.

Shares of HYD stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.16. The company had a trading volume of 13,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,067. VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF has a 12 month low of $60.27 and a 12 month high of $66.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.39 and its 200 day moving average is $63.69.

