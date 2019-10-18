Occidental Asset Management LLC Has $588,000 Stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Occidental Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 43.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,199 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BOND. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 21,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 132,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

BOND traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.21. 1,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,692. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $100.80 and a twelve month high of $109.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.20.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.