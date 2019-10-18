Occidental Asset Management LLC Has $745,000 Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 15.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,748,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,028,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606,099 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 507.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,970,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,082 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 301.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,899,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,817 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,320,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,419,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,998 shares during the period. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 7,650,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $626,927,000 after purchasing an additional 951,339 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $88.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays set a $84.00 price objective on Omnicom Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

Omnicom Group stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.43. 1,102,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,938,047. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.71. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.89.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 43.94% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

