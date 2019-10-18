Occidental Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,406 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 10.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,737,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,202,000 after purchasing an additional 197,098 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,215,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,879,000 after purchasing an additional 52,334 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Bath Savings Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 24,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PEG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, VP Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $35,831.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ralph Izzo sold 52,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $2,996,632.26. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 373,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,361,761.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,608 shares of company stock valued at $3,548,667. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:PEG traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,955,705. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.22 and a 1 year high of $63.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.42 and a 200-day moving average of $59.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.04). Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

