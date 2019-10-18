Occidental Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 157.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,503,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,814,000 after purchasing an additional 918,941 shares in the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 94,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 25,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 17.7% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJS traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $150.13. 1,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,606. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $123.72 and a 1 year high of $158.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.57.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.5807 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

