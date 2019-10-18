Occidental Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in Cummins by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 13,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Cummins by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 78,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,390,000 after acquiring an additional 7,429 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cummins by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 134,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,967,000 after acquiring an additional 17,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

CMI has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cummins from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Standpoint Research downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cummins from $167.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.61.

Shares of Cummins stock traded up $2.43 on Friday, reaching $170.07. 50,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,219,739. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.40 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The company has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.59.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.11). Cummins had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 15.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.311 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.61%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.