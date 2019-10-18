OKB (OKB) Price Hits $2.33

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. In the last seven days, OKB has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. OKB has a total market cap of $46.62 million and approximately $65.57 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OKB token can currently be purchased for $2.33 or 0.00029330 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx and Coinall.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OKB alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00043484 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007444 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $488.61 or 0.06148555 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000420 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000268 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00001101 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000163 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00043028 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000055 BTC.

OKB Token Profile

OKB (CRYPTO:OKB) is a token. Its launch date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 tokens. OKB’s official website is www.okex.com. OKB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex.

OKB Token Trading

OKB can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OKB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.