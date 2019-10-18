Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on OLLI. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $70.00 target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $89.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Shares of OLLI traded up $0.81 on Friday, hitting $63.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,831. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.39. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $103.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.87.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $333.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Omar Segura sold 6,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $478,945.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stanley Fleishman acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.66 per share, for a total transaction of $129,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 43,974 shares in the company, valued at $2,843,358.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 63,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Recommended Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.