Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC

Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,748,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,028,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606,099 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 507.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,970,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,082 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 301.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,899,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,817 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,320,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,419,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 7,650,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $626,927,000 after purchasing an additional 951,339 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OMC stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.43. 1,102,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,938,047. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.58 and a 1-year high of $85.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.71.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 43.94%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on OMC. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $86.00 in a report on Sunday, July 14th. Barclays set a $84.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.50.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

