One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “One Stop Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures ultra-dense high-performance computing systems for learning, oil and gas exploration, financial trading, media and entertainment, defense and traditional HPC applications. One Stop Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Escondido, California. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on OSS. Noble Financial set a $4.00 price objective on One Stop Systems and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TheStreet raised One Stop Systems from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Benchmark began coverage on One Stop Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised One Stop Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.75.

Shares of OSS stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,843. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.15. One Stop Systems has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $41.04 million, a PE ratio of 42.50 and a beta of 2.34.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. One Stop Systems had a positive return on equity of 6.39% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $14.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that One Stop Systems will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider James M. Reardon sold 64,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total value of $108,383.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in One Stop Systems stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OSS) by 36.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,527 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.05% of One Stop Systems worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial grade computer systems and components that are based on industry standard computer architectures worldwide. The company offers custom built servers; graphical processing unit compute accelerators; flash arrays; peripheral component interconnect expansion products and adaptors; storage management software; and infrastructure as a service solutions.

