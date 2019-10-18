Oppenheimer Comments on Rexnord Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:RXN)

Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) – Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rexnord in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 15th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.47. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Rexnord’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on RXN. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Rexnord in a report on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Rexnord in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut Rexnord from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Rexnord from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of Rexnord stock opened at $27.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.94 and a 200 day moving average of $27.70. Rexnord has a 12 month low of $21.38 and a 12 month high of $30.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Rexnord had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $508.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Rexnord’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RXN. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rexnord in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Rexnord in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Rexnord by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in Rexnord by 220.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rexnord in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

