Optimum Investment Advisors Grows Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 23.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,792,587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,678,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605,688 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,961,350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,821,245,000 after buying an additional 559,649 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2,824.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 546,791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,561,000 after buying an additional 528,093 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1,273.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 319,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,850,000 after buying an additional 295,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 98.5% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 504,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,908,000 after buying an additional 250,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRI traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.22. 45,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,787,037. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.36. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.83 and a fifty-two week high of $128.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.03.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 31.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 60.48%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DRI shares. Maxim Group set a $126.00 price target on Darden Restaurants and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Stephens cut Darden Restaurants from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $121.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $128.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.70.

In related news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total transaction of $1,487,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,806,381.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total value of $190,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,706.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,600 shares of company stock worth $1,801,640. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

