Optimum Investment Advisors Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 19,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,074,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $2.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $216.57. The company had a trading volume of 214,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,815. The company has a fifty day moving average of $215.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $154.72 and a 12 month high of $223.67.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.8344 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Article: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.