Optimum Investment Advisors Lowers Holdings in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Optimum Investment Advisors cut its position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 194.0% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blackstone Group stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $48.34. 170,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,089,033. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.45. Blackstone Group LP has a 12-month low of $26.88 and a 12-month high of $55.17.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Joan Solotar sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total transaction of $1,345,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 235,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,693,275.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Striano sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $337,610.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,250.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 694,319 shares of company stock worth $5,581,544 and have sold 9,161,966 shares worth $300,689,747. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. Barclays set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JMP Securities cut shares of Blackstone Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, S&P Equity Research cut shares of Blackstone Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.75.

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned alternative asset manager. The firm also provides capital markets services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

